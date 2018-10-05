'Dollar Donut Day' as Federal Doughnuts Opens New South Street Store - NBC 10 Philadelphia
'Dollar Donut Day' as Federal Doughnuts Opens New South Street Store

Federal Doughnuts is celebrating its opening on South Street with $1 doughnuts

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    Federal Donuts
    $1 doughnuts at Federal Donuts' South Street location.

    What to Know

    • Each customer can buy a $1 doughnut Friday only.

    • FedNuts and Mural Arts Philadelphia have also teamed up for a doughnuts benefiting the arts.

    MMM (dollar) doughnuts.”

    In a Homer Simpson-worthy promotion, Philadelphia favorite Federal Donuts is celebrating the opening of the chain’s new South Street location with dollar doughnuts.

    The "Dollar Donut Day" event goes until 9 p.m. Friday at the new FedNuts at 540 South Street.

    Most doughnuts, including the hot-fresh and fancy treats, will cost $1 each. Fancy doughnuts normally cost $2.75 each.

    There is a caveat: each customer can only buy one doughnut for a buck.

    While buying a cheap doughnut, customers can also help support Mural Arts Philadelphia by paying full price for a Berries & Cream doughnut – topped with tart blackberry glaze, sweet cream drizzle, and sprinkles. The doughnut, available until Oct. 8, supports Mural Arts.

      

