“MMM (dollar) doughnuts.”

In a Homer Simpson-worthy promotion, Philadelphia favorite Federal Donuts is celebrating the opening of the chain’s new South Street location with dollar doughnuts.

The "Dollar Donut Day" event goes until 9 p.m. Friday at the new FedNuts at 540 South Street.

Most doughnuts, including the hot-fresh and fancy treats, will cost $1 each. Fancy doughnuts normally cost $2.75 each.

There is a caveat: each customer can only buy one doughnut for a buck.

While buying a cheap doughnut, customers can also help support Mural Arts Philadelphia by paying full price for a Berries & Cream doughnut – topped with tart blackberry glaze, sweet cream drizzle, and sprinkles. The doughnut, available until Oct. 8, supports Mural Arts.