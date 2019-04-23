Father, Son Recovering After Being Shot by Armed Burglars

NBC10 has new video of a father and his children, moments after two gunmen started shooting. That father and his 12-year-old son were both shot by burglars who broke into their home. NBC10 has the latest on their condition and the search for the suspects.

A father continues to recover after he and his 12-year-old son were shot by gunmen who burglarized their Philadelphia home Monday night.

The 33-year-old man, his wife, 11-year-old daughter and his son returned to their home along Marlowe Street in the Frankford neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. when they noticed something wasn't right, police said.

The family usually enters through the back of the home, according to Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker.

"As they come to the back of the home they see the rear window broke out," Walker said.

The father jumped over a locked 6-foot gated fence to see what was going on and got onto his porch before the two men inside opened fire multiple times, Walker said.

"He tried to cover my nephew that was behind him so he got the bullet shots," Christine Ortiz, the victim's sister-in-law, told NBC10.

Neighbors said they heard around 10 shots and the family's screams.

The dad was trapped in the yard as he was hit by multiple bullets in his arms, legs and torso, investigators said.

The boy suffered a graze wound to his chest.

NBC10 obtained surveillance video showing the wounded father and son walking across the street moments after the shooting.

Police rushed the victims to the hospital where the boy was treated and released while his father was listed in critical condition. Both are expected to survive, Walker said. Family members told NBC10 the father underwent surgery for a broken leg.

The gunmen — described as being in their late 20s, one wearing a gray jacket, the other with a tattoo on his left arm and wearing a red and blue jacket — may have fled in a gold-colored SUV or minivan that was parked at the end of the quiet block, investigators said.

The family recently moved into the home.

It doesn't appear the burglars took anything from the house, Walker said.

Investigators planned to give the father, who speaks Spanish, time to recover before interviewing him about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.