One person was found shot dead outside a burning New Jersey mansion and two other bodies were also found inside, according to law enforcement sources.

It is unclear if the two bodies found inside died from a gunshot wound or from the fire that ripped through the Colts Neck mansion on Willow Brook Road around 1:30 p.m.

The identities of the victims are unknown at this time. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed in a tweet there were "multiple fatalities" but did not provide any more details.

Investigators are trying to determine how at least one person at the scene was shot.

Since Colts Neck doesn’t have fire hydrants, tanker trucks full of water raced to help.

Video from Chopper 4 at the scene early Tuesday afternoon showed thick black smoke billowing from the sprawling modern-style compound as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Neighbors in the affluent Colts Neck town say they are devestated about the loss of life at the home, especially so close to Thanksgiving.

Law enforcement sources also confirm a second fire at the Ocean Township home of a brother of someone who lives at the Colts Neck mansion.

Ocean Township police and fire officials confirmed an arson at a Tilton Drive home. The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Everyone at that home evacuated safely, according to officials.

Investigators at the Ocean Township scene discovered several gas cans in the rear of the house.

Police are investigating if the fires are connected.

State fire investigators are trying to determine if the Colts Neck fire is also a result of arson.

