Tuesday is Fat Tuesday, the biggest day of the Mardi Gras celebration. But people celebrating in New Jersey don't have to go all the way to New Orleans to enjoy the fun. At Summit Cakery and Cafe bakers are whipping up the authentic King Cake. (Published 4 hours ago)

Tuesday is Fat Tuesday, the biggest day of the Mardi Gras celebration. But people celebrating in New Jersey don't have to go all the way to New Orleans... See More