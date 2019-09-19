The grand opening of the Philadelphia's Fashion Distirct is all about shopping and places to eat but most of all entertainment. Check out an exclusive flrst look at City Winery.

What to Know Philly's newest shopping destination, Fashion District, opens Thursday.

The people behind the three-block mall say that is about more than just shopping.

Grand opening events are planned through the weekend.

Where the Gallery once stood, a new kind of retail experience rises in the heart of Philadelphia.

The highly-anticipated Fashion District, spanning three city blocks along Market Street, opens to the public Thursday.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny, a marching band and the leaders of PREIT and Macerich, the two companies behind the shopping venture, will cut the ribbon on the mall during a confetti-filled celebration starting at 11:30 a.m. (Watch it live on this page.)

Thursday’s ribbon-cutting is the start of a weekend of Grand Opening events at the 800,000-square-foot shopping destination located in the East Market area, easily accessible by SEPTA Regional Rail.

There are plenty of retail options in the new mall, including Nike, ULTA, Forever 21 and H&M stores. But, people’s attention is likely to also be on City Winery, where free wine samples will be given out Thursday and Sugar-rushed, Instagram-ready Candytopia.

Organizers are inviting people to “Play the District” with happy hours, a fashion show, pop-up art exhibits, zen workouts, an Eagles tailgate and music planned through the weekend. Click here for details.

Just beware that finishing touches are still being made. The Fashion District will keep adding new additions over the next year, including an AMC movie theater and wonderspaces that promote art.