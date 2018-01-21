The Philadelphia Eagles will battle the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Eagles beat the Vikings in the NFC Championship game while the Patriots topped the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship. (Published 5 hours ago)

Following long Philly tradition, fans started streaming into Philadelphia streets even before the Eagles had officially won their trip to Super Bowl LII.

Large crowds gathered at the intersection of Frankford and Cottman -- where celebrations usually break out.

Another group trooped up Broad Street, briefly closing the street.

Philadelphia police were ready. They had greased the light poles in Center City to prevent people from climbing them -- which they also did when the Phillies won the World Series in 2008 and similar crowds took to the streets.

Philly Fans Celebrate Super Bowl-Bound Eagles