Man Tries to Lure Girl With Dogs, Police Say

After a case of "stranger danger" in a Bucks County community, parents are keeping a closer eye on their children. Police meanwhile are trying to find a man accused of attempting to lure a 12-year-old girl by using two dogs in his minivan.

The 12-year-old girl told police she was walking along the 100 block of Thornridge Drive Tuesday around 3:25 p.m. when a man inside a dirty, older model, dark-grey minivan drove up slowly beside her.

The man asked the girl if she wanted to “come see the dogs in the back,” police said. The girl told the man "no" and walked to the nearest house as the vehicle drove off.

The girl told police she saw a small black dog in the driver’s seat and heard at least one large dog bark in the back of the vehicle.

The driver is described as a light skinned male between the ages of 35 and 45 with straight, shoulder-length brown hair and a deep voice. They also say his vehicle looked similar to a Dodge Caravan with rear sliding doors and tinted rear windows.

“It’s scary because you don’t want to live in a neighborhood that you can’t feel safe in and the little kids are more susceptible to bad things now,” Nelson Samhammer, a neighbor, told NBC10.

If you have any information on the incident or suspect, please call Falls Township Police Detective Matthew Tomcho at 267-236-9218 or Police Dispatch.

