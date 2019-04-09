The deadly crash happened somewhere along this stretch of Lincoln Highway, police said.

Investigators are looking into the death of a 3-year-old boy who died in a Bucks County crash Monday night.

A family member rushed the boy to Jefferson Bucks Hospital after the crash shortly after 5 p.m. along Lincoln Highway near U.S. Route 13 in Fairless Hills, Falls Township Police Lt. Nelson Whitney said.

Doctors pronounced the unidentified boy dead.

Police didn't reveal any circumstances about the crash.

Falls Township police along with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and crash reconstruction investigators continued to search for clues Tuesday, police said. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Falls Township Police Department at 215-949-9100, and ask for Cpl. Gerald Piasecki.