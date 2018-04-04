What would Philly native Will Smith, who appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, cook for Jimmy? (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Jimmy Fallon is coming to Philadelphia -- and he says he wants to have a nice, home-cooked dinner with you.

Fallon announced on his Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Facebook page that he planned to visit Philadelphia on April 17 with Black Thought from the Roots. And he "wants to try a home-cooked meal with a local family while he's in town," the post reads.

Interested in hosting? Email him at SurpriseDinnerParty@TonightShow.com. Share the special family recipe that you want him to try -- and why they should visit your home.



