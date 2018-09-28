'Fall' in Love With Philadelphia: What’s Going on Around the Area This Weekend - NBC 10 Philadelphia
BREAKING: 
Kavanaugh Nomination Advances to Full Sena...
logo_philly_2x

'Fall' in Love With Philadelphia: What’s Going on Around the Area This Weekend

By Courtney Elko

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'Fall' in Love With Philadelphia: What’s Going on Around the Area This Weekend
    Shutterstock
    File photo of friends clinking beer glasses at Oktoberfest

    With Fall right around the corner, there are plenty of seasonal events going on in the Philadelphia area. Whether it’s Oktoberfest or Hispanic month, Fashion Week or Music Fest, Philly is full of fun this time of year. We’ve found the top - and affordable - choices of what to do this weekend.

    SEPT 28-30

    What:Hispanic Heritage Month

    Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events, including Mexican Independence Day and the Puerto Rican Day Parade, this month.

    Where: Various locations.

    When: Through Oct. 15

     

    What:Festival 018

    Opera Philadelphia hosts this 11-day festival with various operas and performances held throughout Philadelphia.

    Where: Various locations

    When: Through Sunday

    Cost: Varies

     

    What:Center City District Restaurant Week

    Check out the city’s finest restaurants at fixed rate for three-course dinners or lunches.

    Where: Participating restaurants in Philadelphia

    When: Through Friday, Oct. 5

    Cost: $35 for three-course dinners

     

    What:Red Bull Music Presents: Hollerboard Redux

    This music event will feature Hollerboard’s most renowned alumni, including A-Trak, Spank Rock, Cosmo Baker, Nick Catchdubs and Low Budget among others.

    Where: Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St., Philadelphia

    When: From 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday 

    Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door

     

    What:Terror Behind the Walls

    One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

    Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

    When: Through Nov. 10 on select dates and times

    Cost: Varies

     

    What:Philly Fashion Week

    Pop-up runways will showcase all the latest fashions, along with shopping events throughout the city.

    Where: Various locations

    When: Through Saturday.

     

    What:Philly Music Fest

    Celebrate Philly-only bands at this full weekend of shows at three locations. Performances include everything from jazz to rock.

    Where: Johnny Brenda’s, World Cafe Live and Milkboy

    When: Thursday through Sunday

    Cost: Tickets start at $15

     

    What:Leslie Odom Jr. Celebrating the Philly POPS' 40th Anniversary

    Best known for his role in Broadway’s Hamilton, Odom will join the Philly POPS to perform American classics.

    Where: Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St, Philadelphia

    When: Friday through Sunday

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: MudHen Brewing Company Oktoberfest

    This first-ever festival will feature live music, lawn games and plenty of beer.

    Where: MudHen Brewing Company, 127 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood, NJ

    When: Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

    Cost: Starts at $15

     

    What: Wildwood Monster Truck Beach Races

    Check out these roaring monster tracks on the sand. Monster trucks will compete on a custom beach race course for a chance to win the title of “King of the Beach.”

    Where: Lincoln Avenue and Beach, Wildwood, NJ

    When: Friday from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Varies

     

    What:An Olde Time Italian Festival

    Celebrate Italian culture at this festival filled with food, crafts, games, live entertainment and more. There will be a grape stomping contest and spaghetti eating contest too!

    Where: Fox Park, Ocean Avenue between Burke and Montgomery avenues, Wildwood, NJ

    When: Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Ardmore Oktoberfest

    Ardmore will be transformed into a Bavarian wonderland for Oktoberfest. Enjoy German fare and beer, live entertainment, dancing and more. Kids will love the cookie and pumpkin decorating, face painting and more.

    Where: Cricket Avenue in downtown Ardmore

    When: Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

     

    What: UpToberfest Oktobefest at Uptown Beer Garden

    This beer garden will be filled with German fare, live music and more.

    Where: Updatown Beer Garden, 1735 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Harborfest

    Live music, fresh seafood, crafts and entertainment will fill this bay-side festival.

    Where: Marina Park, 347 42nd Place, Sea Isle City, NJ

    When: Saturday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Autumn Crafts and Collectibles Show

    Celebrate fall at this craft show.

    Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ

    When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: ‘Wild Thang’ Chrysler Car Show

    Stroll the boardwalk and check out these Chrysler cars on display.

    Where: Wildwoods Boardwalk

    When: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Cost: Free to watch

     

    What: Downtown Wildwood Saturday Fall Harvest Farmer’s Market

    Visit this farmer’s market for fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods and more.

    Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, NJ

    When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

    Cost: Free parking

     

    What:Chestnut Hill Fall for the Arts Festival

    The community can stroll the streets and enjoy more than 150 artists displaying their wares. There will be food, music, crafts and more.

    Where: Germantown and Rex avenues

    When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Puerto Rican Festival Parade

    Celebrate the Puerto Rican cultural at this annual event filled with poetry readings, live performances and music and lots of food.

    Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway

    When: Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Ardmore Antique & Vintage Market

    Shop for a wide variety of antiques, vintage and estate jewelry, clothing, furniture, glassware and more.

    Where: Rittenhouse Place, 44 E. Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore

    When: Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:OCNJ Half Marathon, 5K and 10-Mile Race

    No matter your skill level, come out and enjoy a race down the shore.

    Where: Ocean City Music Pier

    When: Sunday

    Cost: Free to watch

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices