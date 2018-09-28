File photo of friends clinking beer glasses at Oktoberfest

With Fall right around the corner, there are plenty of seasonal events going on in the Philadelphia area. Whether it’s Oktoberfest or Hispanic month, Fashion Week or Music Fest, Philly is full of fun this time of year. We’ve found the top - and affordable - choices of what to do this weekend.

SEPT 28-30

What:Hispanic Heritage Month

Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events, including Mexican Independence Day and the Puerto Rican Day Parade, this month.

Where: Various locations.

When: Through Oct. 15

What:Festival 018

Opera Philadelphia hosts this 11-day festival with various operas and performances held throughout Philadelphia.

Where: Various locations

When: Through Sunday

Cost: Varies

What:Center City District Restaurant Week

Check out the city’s finest restaurants at fixed rate for three-course dinners or lunches.

Where: Participating restaurants in Philadelphia

When: Through Friday, Oct. 5

Cost: $35 for three-course dinners

What:Red Bull Music Presents: Hollerboard Redux

This music event will feature Hollerboard’s most renowned alumni, including A-Trak, Spank Rock, Cosmo Baker, Nick Catchdubs and Low Budget among others.

Where: Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St., Philadelphia

When: From 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door

What:Terror Behind the Walls

One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

When: Through Nov. 10 on select dates and times

Cost: Varies

What:Philly Fashion Week

Pop-up runways will showcase all the latest fashions, along with shopping events throughout the city.

Where: Various locations

When: Through Saturday.

What:Philly Music Fest

Celebrate Philly-only bands at this full weekend of shows at three locations. Performances include everything from jazz to rock.

Where: Johnny Brenda’s, World Cafe Live and Milkboy

When: Thursday through Sunday

Cost: Tickets start at $15

What:Leslie Odom Jr. Celebrating the Philly POPS' 40th Anniversary

Best known for his role in Broadway’s Hamilton, Odom will join the Philly POPS to perform American classics.

Where: Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St, Philadelphia

When: Friday through Sunday

Cost: Varies

What: MudHen Brewing Company Oktoberfest

This first-ever festival will feature live music, lawn games and plenty of beer.

Where: MudHen Brewing Company, 127 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood, NJ

When: Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Cost: Starts at $15

What: Wildwood Monster Truck Beach Races

Check out these roaring monster tracks on the sand. Monster trucks will compete on a custom beach race course for a chance to win the title of “King of the Beach.”

Where: Lincoln Avenue and Beach, Wildwood, NJ

When: Friday from 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Varies

What:An Olde Time Italian Festival

Celebrate Italian culture at this festival filled with food, crafts, games, live entertainment and more. There will be a grape stomping contest and spaghetti eating contest too!

Where: Fox Park, Ocean Avenue between Burke and Montgomery avenues, Wildwood, NJ

When: Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Ardmore Oktoberfest

Ardmore will be transformed into a Bavarian wonderland for Oktoberfest. Enjoy German fare and beer, live entertainment, dancing and more. Kids will love the cookie and pumpkin decorating, face painting and more.

Where: Cricket Avenue in downtown Ardmore

When: Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: UpToberfest Oktobefest at Uptown Beer Garden

This beer garden will be filled with German fare, live music and more.

Where: Updatown Beer Garden, 1735 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:Harborfest

Live music, fresh seafood, crafts and entertainment will fill this bay-side festival.

Where: Marina Park, 347 42nd Place, Sea Isle City, NJ

When: Saturday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:Autumn Crafts and Collectibles Show

Celebrate fall at this craft show.

Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: ‘Wild Thang’ Chrysler Car Show

Stroll the boardwalk and check out these Chrysler cars on display.

Where: Wildwoods Boardwalk

When: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to watch

What: Downtown Wildwood Saturday Fall Harvest Farmer’s Market

Visit this farmer’s market for fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods and more.

Where: Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, NJ

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free parking

What:Chestnut Hill Fall for the Arts Festival

The community can stroll the streets and enjoy more than 150 artists displaying their wares. There will be food, music, crafts and more.

Where: Germantown and Rex avenues

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Puerto Rican Festival Parade

Celebrate the Puerto Rican cultural at this annual event filled with poetry readings, live performances and music and lots of food.

Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway

When: Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Ardmore Antique & Vintage Market

Shop for a wide variety of antiques, vintage and estate jewelry, clothing, furniture, glassware and more.

Where: Rittenhouse Place, 44 E. Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore

When: Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:OCNJ Half Marathon, 5K and 10-Mile Race

No matter your skill level, come out and enjoy a race down the shore.

Where: Ocean City Music Pier

When: Sunday

Cost: Free to watch