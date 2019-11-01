Fall Fun Continues: Free and Affordable Fun Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Nov. 1 to 3 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Fall Fun Continues: Free and Affordable Fun Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Nov. 1 to 3

We have you covered for free or affordable fall fun this weekend from the shore to the suburbs

By Courtney Elko

Published 14 minutes ago

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on.

    Halloween is over but the fall fun continues with apple festivals, a cider and beer festival, fall craft show and more. The bike expo, comic convention and tattoo expo also round out the events happening this weekend.

    So much to do for a variety of interests. We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Nov. 1 to 3, in Philly and New Jersey.

    What: Peddler’s Village Apple Festival

    This two-day festival features all things apples from apple pies, to apple cider, live music, shopping, kids’ activities and more.

    Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

    When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Nerdtino Expo 2019

    The first East Coast Latinx comic book convention will feature panels, signings, cosplay, comic book readings and more.

    Where: Taller Puertorriqueno, 2600 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Cost: $25

     

    What: Philly Bike Expo

    From cycling enthusiasts to commuters to people just looking to learn more about biking, this expo has something for everyone.

    Where: PA Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia

    When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: From $15, children under 12 free

     

    What: Cape May Restaurant Week

    Enjoy a three-course meal for a set price at a variety of participating restaurants in Cape May.

    Where: Various restaurants

    When: Thursday through Sunday

    Cost: $35

     

    What: The Great Cider and Beer Festival

    Celebrate fall with pumpkin beers, fall lagers, apple bobbing, pie eating, a family fun zone, live music and more at this block party on South 11th Street.

    Where: Hawthorne’s Beer Cafe, 738 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: The Atlantic City Tattoo Expo

    The East Coast’s longest running tattoo expo features the country’s most-talented tattoo artists. Attendees can get tattooed by a variety of artists, enter tattoo contests and shop. There will be lots of live entertainment and games as well.

    Where: Bally’s Hotel and Casino, 1900 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

    When: Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Cost: Tickets start at $20

     

    What: Fall Crafts and Collectibles Show

    Browse the wide variety of vendors selling handmade crafts, seasonal decorations, gift ideas and more.

    Where: Cape May Convention Hall, Beach Ave. at Stockton St., Cape May, NJ

    When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: $2

     

    What: Trail of Two Cities

    Run or walk in this race over the 9th Street Bridge from Ocean City to Somers Point.

    Where: Ocean City Transportation Center, 945 Haven Ave., Ocean City, NJ

    When: Saturday at 8 a.m.

    Cost: Free to watch

     

    What: Philadelphia Veterans Parade

    Honor our veterans and watch as 150 organizations march in the Veterans Day Parade. Vet Fest continues as a paratrooper lands at Independence Mall at 12:30 p.m. and continues until 4 p.m. where there will be food, live music, kids’ activities and more.  

    Where: Juniper and Market streets, down Market Street to 5th Street, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Blooms and Bamboo

    This new exhibit brings bamboo art and bamboo installations to the conservatory. 

    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

    When: through Nov. 17

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Jack’s Pumpkin Glow

    Numerous hand-carved pumpkins will illuminate Fairmount Park. Marvel at the artistic pumpkins and get inspired to create your own at home.

    Where: West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: through Sunday

    Cost: $23 for adults

     

    What: Ghost Ship Hologram

    A 90-foot-tall "ghost ship" will be projected docked along the Delaware River near the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

    Where: Race Street Pier, N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA

    When: Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. through Nov. 3

    Cost: Free

    WhatTerror Behind the Walls

    One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

    Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

    When: Friday through Nov. 19 on select dates and times

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Dinosaurs Around the World

    Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

    Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

    When: Through Jan. 20

    Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission 

