Fall Foliage Beginning to Show Color Across the Region - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Fall Foliage Beginning to Show Color Across the Region

If you are willing to take a road trip, brightly colored leaves are popping up in parts of northern Pennsylvania, including the Poconos

By Tammie Souza

Published 2 hours ago

    Now that it's finally feeling like fall, the annual changing of the leaves isn't far behind.

    In southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware, the season hasn't quite begun. However, if you are willing to take a road trip, brightly colored leaves are popping up in parts of northern Pennsylvania, including the Poconos.

    Photo credit: NBC10

    Farther north there is plenty to see, with autumn leaves in full swing across upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, including the Catskills, Adirondacks, the White Mountains and the Green Mountains.

    Check back with us here every week. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated with the best places to enjoy the fall foliage.

      

