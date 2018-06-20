2 Men Posing as Police Officers Rob Homeowner - NBC 10 Philadelphia
2 Men Posing as Police Officers Rob Homeowner

The suspects stole $3,000, a gold watch, chain and bracelet before fleeing the scene.

By David Chang

Published 2 hours ago

    Two men posed as police officers while robbing a man inside his Philadelphia home, investigators said.

    The home invasion occurred Wednesday at 6 a.m. on the 3900 block of Glendale Street. Police say two men posing as officers forced a 59-year-old man into his home. The suspects then stole $3,000, a gold watch, chain and bracelet before fleeing the scene.

    The homeowner was not injured during the incident.

    The first suspect is described as a stocky, white male standing 6-foot-2, wearing a white t-shirt and a badge. The second suspect is described as a stocky, clean shaven, black male standing 6-foot-2.

    A weapon has not been recovered. Police continue to investigate.

      

