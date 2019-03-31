What to Know A man was arrested after he allegedly impersonated a police officer and stole marijuana from a group of people in Abington, Pennsylvania.

Dennis McGowen is charged with robbery, false imprisonment, impersonating a public servant and other related offenses.

McGowen pulled a group of people over while inside an SUV with flashing lights, police say.

Police say three people were sitting inside a vehicle on the 1100 block of Colonial Avenue back on March 25 at 10 p.m. when an SUV with blue and white flashing lights pulled up behind them.

The driver, identified by police as Dennis McGowen, 42, of Abington, approached the three people, yelling that they were speeding and had made an illegal U-turn, investigators said. The three people believed McGowen was a police officer due to the flashing lights coming from his vehicle.

McGowen told the group, “Give me the weed or I will let my dog out on you,” according to police. The group then gave him an unspecified amount of marijuana and McGowen drove away. The group told investigators they saw a decal on the rear of McGowen’s SUV that read, “Caution- K9 Inside.”

Abington Police found McGowen’s SUV unoccupied a short time later. They discovered a bag marked “Police” and handcuffs inside the vehicle. They identified McGowen as the driver and determined he was not a police officer. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

McGowen was taken into custody Saturday at 7:30 p.m. after police spotted him walking near his house on the 2500 block of Susquehanna Road in Abington. He was arrested and charged with robbery, false imprisonment, impersonating a public servant and other related offenses. He was arraigned and transported to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post $25,000 cash bail.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Detective Anthony Space at 267-536-1107 or email him at aspace@abington.org.