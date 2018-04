An investigation is underway Friday after a city employee found a body wrapped in a tarp off MLK Drive in Fairmount Park.

A city worker found a partially decomposed body wrapped in a green tarp in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Friday morning.

The Parks and Recreation worker made the discovery around 8:20 in a parking lot off Martin Luther King Drive near Black Road, Philadelphia police said.

No more details were immediately available.

Police vehicles could be seen parked in the lot near a boathouse.