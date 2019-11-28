Extra Happy Thanksgiving: Carson Wentz, Wife Expecting Baby - NBC 10 Philadelphia
"What a blessing this child already is and will continue to be to my wife and I," Wentz wrote on Instagram

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images
    Carson Wentz has plenty of reason to smile.

    Carson Wentz has a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving after announcing he and his wife have a little surprise in the oven.

    The Eagles quarterback announced Thursday that he and wife Madison Oberg have a baby on the way.

    "So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake!" Wentz wrote on Instagram. "What a blessing this child already is and will continue to be to my wife and I. Family is always the most important and we are so thankful for the family of 6 the Lord has blessed us with!"

    Here's hoping for a healthy mini-Wentz in a few months' time!

      

