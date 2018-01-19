Armed with signs and a message, 50,000 women are expected to visit Philadelphia this weekend for the Women's March. Telemundo62's Alex Galarza shows us how the city is preparing.

Road closures throughout Center City surrounding the Ben Franklin Parkway are planned Saturday to accommodate an expected crowd of more than 50,000 at the second Women's March.

The shutdown of streets stretching from LOVE Park to the Philadelphia Art Museum will begin 5 a.m. and remain closed through about 6 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

Preparations for the massive march, which was first held last Jan. 20 in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump, had already begun Friday and affected daytime traffic downtown.

The march will start about 11 a.m. at 20th Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway. The crowds will head west to Eakins Oval, where a rally will be held at noon.

Here is a list of closures provided by the City of Philadelphia:

• 19th Street between Race Street and Vine Street

• Race Street between 20th Street and Logan Circle

• 20th Street between Arch Street and Callowhill Street

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval (all lanes)

• 21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

• 22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Race Street

• 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• 2000 Winter Street

• Kelly Drive (outbound) from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

• Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Montgomery Drive

• Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street (Local access maintained to Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive)

And here is a list of roads where if you park a vehicle between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m., your vehicle "will be relocated":

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Streets (both sides of the street)

• 20th Street from Race Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (east side of the street)

• 19th Street from Cherry Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

• 18th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

• 17th Street from Race Street to Arch Street (both sides of the street)

• 1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes; both sides)

• 21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue & Race Street (both sides of street)

• 22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street (both sides of street)

• 2100-2200 Spring Garden Street (north side of the street)

• 2000 Winter Street

• 1400-1500 JFK Blvd. (north side of the street)