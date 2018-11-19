Apparent Explosion Sparks Fire, Destroys New Jersey Restaurant

An apparent explosion sparked a fire at a restaurant in New Jersey early Sunday morning, leaving three firefighters with minor injuries, officials said.

The Perth Amboy Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion at El Boy, a Dominican restaurant at 454 State Street in Perth Amboy, around 4:12 a.m., the department said on its Facebook page.

Firefighters responding to the scene found shards of glass scattered on the street around the restaurant, as well as “heavy fire conditions” in the basement and on the first floor of the restaurant, Perth Amboy Fire Department Chief Edward Mullen said.

The building’s 12 occupants were safely evacuated, and firefighters were able to contain the fire to the building, the department said.

Three firefighters who sustained minor injuries battling the blaze were treated and released from the hospital, according to Mullen.

“Firefighters and police officers did a great job making sure everybody got out, and all the people were accounted for,” Mullen said.

Six hours after the fire broke out, the department was waiting for a demolition crew to take the building down, as it had become structurally unstable, he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.