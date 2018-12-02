Explosion Rocks West Philly Apartment Complex, Man Arrested

Police say a mixture of dynamite and gunpowder sparked an explosion inside a West Philadelphia apartment complex Saturday night.

Police responded to the 5-story complex on the 4900 block of Spruce Street shortly after 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 50s with cuts to his face caused by glass, Philadelphia Police Cpt. Drew Techner said.

Inside the man's first-story apartment, authorities found live explosives and ammunition. The blast, Techner said, was caused by a mixture of dynamite and gunpowder.

The PPD bomb squad cleared the scene before allowing some 20 or so evacuated residents to return to their homes.

The man who set off the explosion was taken into police custody after being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Criminal charges against him are pending.

The PPD's Homeland Security Unit is investigating the blast.