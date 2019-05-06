Explosive Fire Causes Partial Collapse in Vineland Home

Cumberland County Fire officials repsonded to a call about an explosion at a home in Vineland, New Jersey. Crews were dispatched early Monday morning and gained control of the fire within an hour of arriving at the scene.

Fire crews responded to an explosive fire at a home in Vineland, New Jersey early Monday morning.

Cumberland County fire officials arrived at a house on the 1700 block of West Oak Road shortly after 5 a.m. and rushed to control the blaze.

An explosion in the home's garage was confirmed by authorities.

SkyForce10 captured footage of a partial collapse at the site of the fire.

There were no injuries reported during the fire. The Red Cross is helping the two residents who live in the house find a temporary place to stay.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.