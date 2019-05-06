Explosive Fire Causes Partial Collapse in Vineland Home - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Explosive Fire Causes Partial Collapse in Vineland Home

Firefighters were able to gain control of the fire within an hour of arriving at the home.

By Qadree Fletcher

Published 42 minutes ago

    Fire crews responded to an explosive fire at a home in Vineland, New Jersey early Monday morning.

    Cumberland County fire officials arrived at a house on the 1700 block of West Oak Road shortly after 5 a.m. and rushed to control the blaze.

    An explosion in the home's garage was confirmed by authorities.

    SkyForce10 captured footage of a partial collapse at the site of the fire.

    There were no injuries reported during the fire. The Red Cross is helping the two residents who live in the house find a temporary place to stay.

    The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

      

