Explosive Fire Causes Partial Collapse in Vineland Home

Fire crews responded to an explosive fire at a home in Vineland, New Jersey early Monday morning.
Cumberland County fire officials arrived at a house on the 1700 block of West Oak Road shortly after 5 a.m. and rushed to control the blaze.
An explosion in the home's garage was confirmed by authorities.
SkyForce10 captured footage of a partial collapse at the site of the fire.
There were no injuries reported during the fire. The Red Cross is helping the two residents who live in the house find a temporary place to stay.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.