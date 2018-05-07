Plan your commute carefully this week and next. SEPTA continues to complete track repairs after a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed last week in Delaware County.

While this work takes place, the Wilmington/Newark Line will operate on an emergency schedule for weekday and weekend service. Amtrak lines will also be impacted as tracks are taken out of service to accommodate SEPTA.

In order to complete the car cleanup and the track repair work, Amtrak has taken two tracks completely out of service, leaving only two available for both Amtrak and SEPTA trains. This outage will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week and may last for up to four weeks.

During this time, trains will not stop at Highland Avenue or Curtis Park stations and there will be some changes in service patterns.

These repairs will impact the Wilmington/Newark Line for through most of May.

Click here to see the new weekday and weekend timetable, effective immediately.



