Ex-New Jersey Assembly Speaker Lands $280,000 Job

Former New Jersey Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, left, in 2015. He was recently replaced as the top Democrat in the Assembly, and will now will the legislature to take a state-appointed $280,000 a year job with the agency overseeing the Meadowlands.

The Democrat who was recently replaced as New Jersey's Assembly speaker is getting a new $280,000 job with the quasi-state agency that oversees the Meadowlands.

Officials on Thursday approved Vincent Prieto to become president and CEO of the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority.

The job comes more than a month after Prieto was replaced as Assembly speaker by Assemblyman Craig Coughlin.

Prieto will be paid $55,000 more in the post than the person he's replacing who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie. He'll resign the Assembly seat he's held for 14 years and give up his position as a construction code official in Secaucus.

In a statement, Prieto said he was "very proud to accept this position."

He'll start in the new role on Feb. 26.