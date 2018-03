Margery Andersen says she just wanted to help when she donated fifty dollars to help erase medical debt, and that's exactly what she did. Anderson, just like many of our other viewers, have helped to erase thousands of dollars in medical debt for people in our region. (Published 2 hours ago)

Margery Andersen says she just wanted to help when she donated fifty dollars to help erase medical debt, and that's exactly what she did. See More