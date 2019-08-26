An employee shot and killed a robber inside a Metro PCS store in Southwest Philadelphia, according to investigators.

Police said an unidentified man in his late 30s armed with a gun tried to rob the store on 70th Street and Elmwood Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Monday. An employee, who has a permit to carry, pulled out his own weapon and opened fire, striking the suspect multiple times, police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:12 p.m. by medics. No other injuries were reported. Police said only the employee and the suspect were inside the store at the time.

Police also told NBC10 the store had been robbed twice within the past year prior to Monday's incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.