Philadelphia Sheriff Jewell Williams is seeking a third term in office. Three other Democrats are challenging him in the May 21, 2019, election. Sexual harassment settlements against him have surfaced during his second term.

What to Know Sheriff Jewell Williams is seeking a third term.

His second term has been clouded by revelations of sexual harassment claims against him and settlements dating years.

Two women, both well-regarded former law enforcement officials in Philadelphia, are challenging Williams in the Democratic primary May 21.

Jewell Williams, the Philadelphia sheriff running for re-election, received an endorsement by the Philadelphia Democrats' top officials Monday night despite the sustained cloud of sexual harassment settlements against him.

Williams is seeking a third term. He faces challenges from two well-respected women and a former city corrections officer in the May 21 primary. Former Deputy Sheriff Malika Rahman and Rochelle Bilal, a former city police officer and leader of the Guardian Civic League, are trying to unseat the incumbent. Larry King, a doctor of theology, is also running as a Democrat.

Sexual harassment lawsuits have dogged Williams' second term in office after it was reported that the City of Philadelphia paid out a $127,000 settlement earlier this year and the state legislature's Democratic caucus paid out $30,000 to settle a claim dating to Williams' time as a state representative in Harrisburg in 2012.

The sheriff's endorsement came after interviews Monday with all Democratic candidates running for municipal offices this year by the Democratic City Committee's endorsement panel.

Five of the 30 candidates running for at-large City Council seats were also endorsed, along with Mayor Jim Kenney, who is seeking a second term. The five at-large candidates endorsed are the three incumbents running for re-election, Allan Domb, Derek Green and Helen Gym, along with Sandra Dungee Glenn and Katherine Gilmore Richardson.

The endorsements by the City Committee panel precede another endorsement vote this week by the Democratic ward leaders. The city is broken up into wards, geographical boundaries that are the backbone of the political system in Philadelphia.