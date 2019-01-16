4 Elwyn Supervisors Charged in $920K Kick-Back Scheme

Dozens of workers at a special needs facility are accused in a kick-back fraud scheme. Nearly one-million dollars has been stolen, investigators said. Here is some new information that the District Attorney just revealed about the case.

Four town supervisors in Elwyn, Pennsylvania, were arrested and charged for allegedly operating a kick-back scheme involving the manipulation of a time-keeping system and stealing nearly $1 million.

Tyloneous Wilson, 40, Karriemah Williams, 34, Lakiea Gay, 36, and Terrance Chatman, 28, all face felony theft charges.

On May 30, 2017, Pennsylvania State Police were notified of an internal investigation of Elwyn’s time-keeping system in Middletown Township.

Accountants noticed an excessive amount of overtime being paid to several employees at several housing sites throughout Delaware County.

Investigators determined that four supervisors were manipulating the time keeping system and fraudulently adding extra hours and shifts to their respective employee’s time sheets. Employees in Elwyn are required to clock in upon arrival at work and clock out after. Investigators say the extra hours didn’t correlate with the clocking in and out times.

Investigators also determined Wilson, Williams, Gay and Chatman made special arrangements in which they would edit the subordinates’ time sheets and input extra overtime. The suspects didn’t require the subordinate to work the extra hours and the subordinates would either pay them with a portion of the proceeds or performed extra job-related favors in return, investigators said.

The suspects managed more than 37 employees at ten different offsite locations throughout Delaware County, according to officials. They allegedly stole $920,004 from Elwyn as part of the scheme.

"Instead of helping others, as is the very mission of their employer, Elwyn, these individuals took advantage of their position of authority, orchestrating an elaborate kick-back scheme for their own selfish gain and profit," District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland said. "I commend Elwyn investigators, and PSP Trooper Francis Pawlowski and Trooper John Eissler for their diligent work on this case.”

In addition to the four supervisors, 37 employees at the different offsite locations were also arrested.