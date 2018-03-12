An explosive device went off in front of a Delaware home overnight leaving damage but no injuries.

The blast took place shortly after midnight outside a home on Cypress Avenue near J Street in Elsmere, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

Fire marshals, local and New Castle County police all responded to the scene. A window was damaged, but no one was hurt, the fire marshal said.



Investigators later determined an explosive device caused the blast. The type of explosive was not immediately known.



Police could be seen Monday morning responding to a property a few blocks away. Elsmere police evacuated residents in the area of Baltimore and Ohio avenues as a "precautionary measure" shortly after noon. No word of the connection between the two scenes.