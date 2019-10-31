Oct. 31, 2019: Police investigate a deadly double shooting in Elmer, New Jersey.

Two people were found dead inside a South Jersey home in what prosecutors are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

State, county and local police responded to a home along Park Avenue in Elmer, Salem County, around midnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Inside they found a man and a woman dead, the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office said. The man apparently shot the woman then himself.

Investigators spent hours at the scene early Thursday.

None of the people involved have been identified.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP:The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.