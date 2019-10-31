Man, Woman Found Shot in Apparent Murder-Suicide in New Jersey Home - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man, Woman Found Shot in Apparent Murder-Suicide in New Jersey Home

Police spent hours investigating that shooting on Park Avenue in Elmer

By Dan Stamm

Published 35 minutes ago

    Oct. 31, 2019: Police investigate a deadly double shooting in Elmer, New Jersey.

    Two people were found dead inside a South Jersey home in what prosecutors are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

    State, county and local police responded to a home along Park Avenue in Elmer, Salem County, around midnight Wednesday into Thursday.

    Inside they found a man and a woman dead, the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office said. The man apparently shot the woman then himself.

    Investigators spent hours at the scene early Thursday.

    None of the people involved have been identified.

    SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP:The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

      

