Ever wonder what it would be like to live in Philadelphia before America was even a country? A home on Elfreth’s Alley, “the nation’s oldest continuously inhabited residential street,” according to Visit Philadelphia, just hit the market with a starting bid of $925,000. Owner Alfred Krawitz gave NBC10 a look inside 139 Elfreth’s Alley, one of only 32 historic homes on the tiny Colonial block nestled between 2nd and Front streets and Arch and Race streets. He is looking to sell the home, built around 1706, along the cobblestone block that is a National Historic Landmark. The home has Colonial flair with some modern amenities, including central air conditioning and modern plumbing. Let’s look inside.