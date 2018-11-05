NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley is tracking the rainy conditions that will flow into the Election Day, possibly impacting your day at the polls with thunderstorms and heavy rain.

What to Know It won't be an Election Day washout but severe storms could hit while polling places are open Tuesday.

A First Alert is issued from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as storms push across the area from north and west to south and east.

Once the rain moves out, expect clear conditions for a couple days.

Potentially strong storms could put a damper on part of Election Day but won’t wash out the entire day.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for strong to severe storms packing potential damaging winds and heavy rain for the entire Philadelphia region Tuesday.

“We’re talking damaging winds and downpours that could cause localized flooding,” NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said. Power outages could also occur.

The heavy storms shouldn’t strike all day so there are good times to hit your polling place. Expect a dry start before a strong cold front brings in rain during the day, Bill said.

The storms will likely sweep into the Lehigh Valley and points north and west of Philadelphia in the late morning.

“This may cause a few people a delay getting to the polls at some point during the day but it’s not going to be a calamity for Election Day,” Bill said.

The system will likely move into Philadelphia in the early afternoon and should be moved off the Jersey Shore by early evening.

“Big improvement as we go into the end of the day, we will be drying out for hours before the polls close.”

These sweeping storms follow storms over the weekend that caused damage in some neighborhoods and light to moderate rain on Monday.

Once the rain moves out we are in for some clear fall weather for a couple days as you will see sunshine and highs in the low 60s Wednesday. Rain doesn’t return until Friday.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the storms on air and on the app so keep checking back.