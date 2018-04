A car crashed into the bedroom of a house in Franconia Township. One person inside the home was killed.

An elderly woman is dead after a car crashed into her Montgomery County home late Thursday night, Franconia Township police said.

The woman was in her bedroom just after midnight when a 1995 Toyota crashed through her house on the 300 block of Harleysville Pike, police said.

The driver, a man in his early 20s, remained on the scene and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other members of the home were injured. The investigation is ongoing.