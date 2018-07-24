A routine morning trip took an unexpected turn for a 70-year-old man when an unknown suspect robbed him at knifepoint.

A 70-year-old man was boarding the elevator from the street to the train platform at Philadelphia's Erie-Torresdale station when a man approached him wielding a knife around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to SEPTA Police Department Chief Tom Nestel.

The victim complied and gave up his wallet. He was not injured, SEPTA police said.

Police are now on the hunt for the man responsible for the attack. He was last seen fleeing westbound on Erie Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is urged to contact transit police at 215-580-8111.