Jefferson Health System has formed an advanced imaging partnership with a Delaware Hospital.

Two of Philadelphia's well-known healthcare systems have plans to merge, officials with both organizations will announce Wednesday.

Einstein Healthcare Network and Jefferson, which oversees hospitals, universities and clinics, would combine under the plan, according to a statement.

Officials with Einstein and Jefferson will discuss the details at a press conference at Einstein Medical Center in the Logan section of North Philadelphia.

Einstein is made up of four entities: the Logan location as well as medical facilities in Elkins Park and Montgomery Township and MossRehab.

Earlier in March, its credit was downgraded to junk rating, Philly.com reported. That followed an earlier downgrading in October last year after reports that Einstein lost $23 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2017.

Jefferson has 13 area hospitals, two universities, and numerous outpatient clinics.