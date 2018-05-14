Edward Archer, who ambushed and shot Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett in 2016, is expected to be sentenced Monday. Archer, who confessed and pledged allegiance to ISIS, is facing up to 60 years in prison.

More than two years after ambushing Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett in the name of the Islamic State terrorist group, Edward Archer learned that he will spend decades behind bars for the attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Archer, 33, was sentenced Monday to 48.5 to 97 years.

Surveillance video shows Hartnett being ambushed in a hail of gunfire on the streets of West Philadelphia on Jan. 7 2016.

"Make no mistake about it, Edward Archer was a man with a plan that night," Assistant District Attorney Jan McDermott said during the jury trial, adding that he was "lying in wait" with an illegal handgun, gloves and a scarf around his face.

Archer fired 13 bullets, three of which shattered bones and damaged nerves in Hartnett's arm. Hartnett, who required multiple surgeries after the shooting, still managed to shoot back at the attacker, striking him once in the buttocks, the prosecutor said.

Hartnett continues to recover from his injuries.

"I’m trying my absolute best to get back something that was taken away from me and it’s going to be quite a long road," Hartnett said outside the courtroom after Archer was found guilty in February. "I don’t think I’ll ever be 100 percent, but hopefully, someday, I’ll get close to that."

This story is developing and will be updated.