Several girls were forced to jump for their lives when a blaze at a New Jersey restaurant spread to the dance studio above, footage posted online shows.

A video posted to YouTube Monday shows the children making harrowing escapes as the flames that engulfed the Edgewater building that houses the Beyoglu hookah lounge raged into their second-floor studio.

In the 40-second clip, a few of the children can be seen climbing down the ladder -- which doesn't reach the balcony where they are all standing -- as a group of police and workers watch from the parking lot below.

But when the ladder tips over, several of the children leap off the balcony as the men yell "jump!" The clip ends with several of the kids piled on the ground, many walking away from the scene without apparent major injuries.

"Just gotta get the girls out, couldn't do it quick enough," said Edgewater police Sgt. James Dalton, recounting the rescue.





None of the girls were seriously hurt, according to Edgewater Mayor Michael Joseph McPartland.

"It was one of the bravest things I've ever seen," said McPartland.

The flames at the building, which also contained a car was and auto body shop, had been knocked down by Monday evening. Smoke from the fire could be seen as far as upper Manhattan at the height of the blaze.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

