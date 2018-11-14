A deadly hit-and-run crash left Easton Road closed in Warrington Township Tuesday night. The car involved was later found.

Police arrested a suspected drunken driver who they say drove home after a hit-and-run crash along a busy Bucks County road Tuesday night that left a 79-year-old woman dead.

Arturo Guzman-Jimenez is charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI, driving without a license and related counts in the deadly wreck that closed Easton Road (Route 611) between Kelly and Bristol roads in Warrington Township for more than five hours.

Sigrid Davis, who lived near the crash scene, died in the wreck.

Police recovered pieces of the striking vehicle, a 2018 Kia Sportage, and quickly zeroed in on Guzman-Jimenez, arriving to his home one hour later, police said.



Investigators later found Guzman-Jimenez and his badly smashed up Kia SUV at his home in nearby Plumstead Township, police said. Guzman-Jimenez smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety check. He doesn't have a valid driver's license, police said.

A judge arraigned the 31-year-old suspect on homicide by vehicle charges and set bail at $700,000. It was unclear if Guzman-Jimenez had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.