 What's the Forecast for Easter, Passover Weekend? - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

What's the Forecast for Easter, Passover Weekend?

By Steve Sosna

8 PHOTOS

39 minutes ago

What is in store for Good Friday, the Passover Seders and Easter Sunday? NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna has a look at the holiday weekend.
More Photo Galleries
Villanova Basketball: Road to the Final Four
Sacramento Protests Fatal Police Shooting of Stephon Clark
Connect With Us
AdChoices