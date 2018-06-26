A man and his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter were hit by a stolen SUV in New Jersey Monday. (Published Monday, June 25, 2018)

A toddler, the child's mother and a man were hit by an out-of-control stolen vehicle at an East Orange intersection in New Jersey, police say.

The 2-year-old child was walking with her mother and her mother's boyfriend on Rhode Island Avenue near Elmwood Park when someone behind the wheel of a silver Jeep Liberty lost control while trying to turn left onto South Munn Avenue, and veered onto the sidewalk, hitting all three of them, police said.

The SUV also hit a parked car, a fence and a building at 151 Rhode Island Ave. before it came to stop.

Neighbor Willis Warren said he rushed to his balcony when he heard a collision.

"When I looked over the balcony, I seen one of the guys that was walking fly into the air. They rushed the baby to the hospital," he said.

The Jeep had been stolen from Newark earlier in the morning, according to police. The driver stayed on scene for a few minutes, speaking to onlookers and saying he hurt his legs, according to neighbors. But when police arrived, he took off on foot and is still on the loose.

The child, the mother and her boyfriend were treated for minor injuries at East Orange General Hospital. The toddler and mother have since been released. The boyfriend, who officials say was more seriously hurt, is still being treated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 973-266-5055.

Jen Maxfield contributed to this report.