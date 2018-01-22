A Montgomery County teenager is accused of attacking a Pennsylvania state trooper and his police horse during an incident in the parking lots prior to the NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and Vikings Sunday.

Police confirmed with NBC10 an arrest was made around 3:15 p.m. following a "disturbance" outside Lincoln Financial Field.

On Monday, police identified the suspect at Andrew Tornetta of North Wales, Pennsylvania. The 19-year-old is accused of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and related counts after police said he punched the trooper and a police horse.

Philadelphia Police revealed details about what they say happened after police told people to leave the area in Lot M:

"While mounted atop the horse, the (police) corporal began to escort him away from the crowd, again telling him to leave," police said in a news release. "The offender became verbally combative and maneuvered himself out of his jacket and was grabbed by his sweatshirt to maintain control due to him being under arrest. The offender then struck the officer's horse two times with his fist on his right front shoulder. The offender then struck the corporal on the right side of his face, below his eye, causing redness and swelling."

Andrew Tornetta



Police said Tornetta tried to shed his clothes and blend back into the crowd in an attempt to flee but that other mounted police helped capture him.

NJ.com posted photos of a bloodied man who they say was an Eagles fan and was fighting with police officers after a brawl.

Police on horses can be seen in the photos.

PHOTOS: Riot police on horses storm parking lots before Eagles vs. Vikings https://t.co/YMRO1WZpPepic.twitter.com/o8S3iuYgdR

— NJ.com (@njdotcom) January 21, 2018



In his booking photo, Tornetta has a bandage on his face. Online court records from a previous arrest don't list an attorney who could comment on Tornetta's behalf.

The below video was also posted to YouTube of the aftermath of much of the mayhem.

*Warning of graphic language and violent imagery*

Just last week a different Eagles fan was arrested for punching a horse and assaulting a cop outside of the Linc.