For all of you Eagles fans traveling to Minneapolis by planes, trains and automobiles the weather this week will be challenging with delays possible. There will be several winter storms between the Mid-west and the east coast with periods of rain, sleet and snow. Temperatures will range from single digits to the 30s, so prepare for an Arctic blast and the coldest weather ever for a Super Bowl host city on game day. We will update these maps daily, so check back for the latest and Go Eagles!