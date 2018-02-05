The Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade is set for Thursday in Philly! NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle has the details.

Put those day off requests in now: The City of Philadelphia will honor our Super Bowl champion Eagles with a parade up Broad Street on Thursday morning.



City officials said Monday that the parade will tentatively begin at 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia. The parade will head north on Broad Street to City Hall and then turn up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway ending at the "Rocky Steps" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The city was hoping to have the event on Wednesday, but all-day rain forecast for that day prompted Thursday plans.



City officials will release more details on Tuesday at 9 a.m.





And, Bud Light is keeping its promise to buy beer for Eagles fans by giving out an alcoholic refreshment to fans, 21 and older, at taverns along the parade route.

The Eagles, by the way, will return to Philadelphia around 2:30 p.m. Monday. We'll be covering their arrival live.

