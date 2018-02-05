#WeWonIt: City of Philadelphia Will Hold a Super Bowl Championship Parade for Eagles on Thursday Morning - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Eagles Are the Super Bowl Champs!
The parade will weave its way through multiple Philly neighborhoods. The exact route wasn't revealed as of midday Monday.

By Dan Stamm and Vince Lattanzio

Published at 8:07 AM EST on Feb 5, 2018 | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Put those day off requests in now: The City of Philadelphia will honor our Super Bowl champion Eagles with a parade up Broad Street on Thursday morning.

    City officials said Monday that the parade will tentatively begin at 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia. The parade will head north on Broad Street to City Hall and then turn up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway ending at the "Rocky Steps" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

    The city was hoping to have the event on Wednesday, but all-day rain forecast for that day prompted Thursday plans.

    City officials will release more details on Tuesday at 9 a.m.


    And, Bud Light is keeping its promise to buy beer for Eagles fans by giving out an alcoholic refreshment to fans, 21 and older, at taverns along the parade route.

    The Eagles, by the way, will return to Philadelphia around 2:30 p.m. Monday. We'll be covering their arrival live.

