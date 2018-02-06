If you're heading to Thursday's Eagles Parade of Champions in Philadelphia, avoid driving at all costs. There will be tons of street closures and parking restrictions (which we detail below) and getting around will generally be a nightmare.

Here's a breakdown about what roads will be closed and where you may or may not be able to park.

ROAD CLOSURES



The full set of closures on the parade route and in the immediate vicinity are scheduled to be implemented by 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. The full extent of these closures will be in place until approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, with all roads open in time for the morning rush hour on Friday, Feb. 9. A detailed list of closures and restrictions by date is listed below.

Closures for Tuesday, Feb. 6 and Wednesday, Feb. 7



The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. This closure will not be in effect during the morning and evening rush hours, and cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout.

Closures for Thursday, Feb. 8



5 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.



Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 20th Street (including Logan Circle)

17th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

18th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

19th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street

Race Street between 20th Street and Logan Circle

20th Street between Race Street and Callowhill Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval (all lanes)

21st Street between Spring Garden Street and Winter Street

Local access to Pennsylvania Avenue only (all traffic must turn left)

Local access to Pennsylvania Avenue only (all traffic must turn left) 22nd Street between Spring Garden Street and Race Street

Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents) 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway Local access only as conditions allow

24th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Park Towne Place

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents) Pennsylvania Avenue/Callowhill Street between 20th Street and 21st Street

Local access to Barnes Foundation driveway (westbound) only

Eastbound open from 21st Street

Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Local access only as conditions allow

Local access only as conditions allow Spring Garden Tunnel

Waterworks Drive

I-676 westbound 22nd Street off-ramp

2000 Winter Street

Kelly Drive between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Strawberry Mansion Drive

Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Montgomery Drive

Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street

Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive

25th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

The following streets will be designated "local access only" west of 22nd Street:

Wallace Street

Mt. Vernon Street

Green Street

Judson Street

Brandywine Street

9 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.



South Broad Street between Pattison Avenue and S. Penn Square

S. Penn Square between Broad Street and 15th Street

15th Street between Chestnut Street and Vine Street

16th Street between Chestnut Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

1500-1600 Market Street

1500-1600 JFK Blvd.

I-95 northbound and southbound Broad Street off-ramp

I-76 eastbound and westbound Broad Street off-ramp (Sports Complex)

10 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m.



All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to S. Penn Square, from 13th Street to 15th Street

Pattison Avenue between 7th Street and 20th Street

12 p.m. until approximately 9 p.m.



JFK Blvd. between 20th Street and 29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue

29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue between Market Street and JFK Blvd.

30th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

I-76 westbound 30th Street off-ramp

I-76 eastbound 30th Street off-ramp

I-76 westbound Schuylkill Avenue on-ramp

Filbert Street between 10th Street and 12th Street

10th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

11th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

12th Street between Filbert Street and Race Street

The inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will be closed from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 into the overnight hours. Cross streets will remain open to traffic throughout, and all roads will be open prior to the morning rush hour on Friday, Feb. 9.



Cross streets will be reopened south to north on Broad Street, and elsewhere along the parade route, as early as conditions allow on Thursday, Feb. 8.



PARKING RESTRICTIONS



Temporary no parking restrictions along the parade route and on nearby streets start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7. They'll remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. A complete list of impacted streets can be found below:

S. Broad Street from S. Penn Square to Pattison Avenue (both sides of the street including the center median)

All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to Chestnut Street from 13th Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street)

S. Penn Square from Broad Street to 15th Street (both sides of the street)

15th Street from Chestnut Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

1500 Arch Street (both sides of the street)

1400-1600 JFK Blvd. (both sides of the street)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Streets (both sides of the street)

Kelly Drive along Boathouse Row

Sedgley Drive between Kelly Drive and Poplar Drive

Waterworks Drive

1500-1600 Market Street (both sides of the street)

1600 Cherry Street (both sides of the street)

Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 24th Street (south side of the street)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes; both sides)

22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street (both sides of the street)

21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue & Race Street (both sides of the street)

20th Street from Race Street to Callowhill Street (both sides of the street)

19th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

18th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

17th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street (both sides of the street)

16th Street from Market Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (both sides of the street)

Park Towne Place between 22nd & 24th Streets (north side of the street)

2000-2200 Spring Garden Street (both sides of the street)

2000 Winter Street

Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated.

STREET PARKING



The PPA will not enforce meter and time-limit parking restrictions on Thursday.



They will enforce: Safety violations such as parking too close to the corner, fire hydrants, blocking crosswalks and double parking.

The PPA Impoundment Lot located at 2501 Weccacoe Avenue will stay open until midnight on Wednesday for the release of vehicles. No vehicles will be released on Thursday.

BICYCLE LANE DETOURS



During the parade, several bicycle lanes along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Broad Street, and streets in the vicinity will be inaccessible. Cyclists are advised to use caution when traveling in the area.

There will be no access to the Schuylkill River Trail from the rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Thursday, Feb. 8. Westbound travel on the Schuylkill Travel will terminate at Paine Skate Park.

OFF-STREET PARKING



If driving into Center City is necessary, commercial off-street parking lots and garages conveniently are located near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Broad Street and the stadium complex. Contact individual facilities in advance for rates and availability, or visit the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s website at www.philapark.org for a list of parking options.

MASS TRANSIT

