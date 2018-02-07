From Broad Street, the Parkway and nearby businesses, there are plenty of places to watch the Eagles Super Bowl parade. NBC10's Lauren Mayk shows us some popular spots for viewing Thursday's celebration.

The big day is almost upon us. With little time to prepare, Philadelphia is transforming into one giant party when the Eagles victory parade comes to town.

People scrambling to plan their day have a big task ahead of them. How will you get to the parade?Where will you park?Where can you stay?



And, most importantly, where can you eat, drink and watch the festivities from inside?

For starters, all of the museums and major institutions along the parade route will be closed. So do not plan on going to the Free Library, Franklin Institute, Academy of Natural Sciences or the Barnes Foundation unless you mean to stand outside. All three will be closed Thursday.

Here are some alternatives that will be serving food and drinks throughout the day:





Con Murphy’s Pub

TGI Fridays on the Parkway will open early and offer first come, first served seating.

Pete’s Famous Pizza

Pizzeria Vetri on Callowhill Street will have takeout beer specials. People can also choose to dine in at the regular menu.

Rose Tattoo Café on Callowhill Street is taking reservations

Starbucks on Callowhill Street

Bishop’s Collar will be offering beer outside on the sidewalk, as well inside the tavern.

Urban Farmer at the Logan Hotel





While it’s not along the actual parade route, the National Constitution Center will remain open for a watch party on a giant “state-of-the-art video wall.” Entry is $5 and will include admission to the museum. Restrooms and a cafe will also remain open.

Yards Brewery is also hosting a watch party at their new campus on Spring Garden. Fans will get a free Philly Pale Ale in the taproom Thursday.



