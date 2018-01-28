Eagles Leaving the Nest for Super Bowl Weekend

NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas is live at the Novacare Center where the Eagles will be leaving from later today. The birds will be spending a week in Minneapolis preparing for the big game. We caught up with some fans last night where some players made appearances to meet fans before the departure. (Published Sunday, Jan 28, 2018)

NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas is live at the Novacare Center where the Eagles will be leaving from later today. The birds will be spending a week in... See More