Eagles Fans Headed to Coldest Super Bowl in History

Steam rises over US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis will likely go down in history as the coldest on record.

Conditions will be dry with temperatures in the 60s inside the dome at U.S. Bank Stadium, but not outside.

For spectators traveling to and from the stadium or taking part in the outdoor festivities, conditions will include temperatures that drop from the mid-teens midday to single digits at kick off with wind chills dropping to -15. Adding to the dangerous cold will be snow showers over Super Bowl weekend.

The coldest indoor Super Bowl on record until now was 16 degrees outside the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, in 1982 with the 49ers and Bengals.

The coldest outdoor Super Bowl was 39 degrees in 1972 in New Orleans when the Cowboys faced the Dolphins.

The warmest Super Bowl on record was 82 degrees both in 1973 in Los Angeles when the Dolphins beat the Redskins and in 2003 in San Diego when Tampa Bay faced Oakland.

Last year, the Super Bowl in Houston was a warm one with temperatures in the upper 70s.

The first Super Bowl in 1967 was also in Los Angeles with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Nineteen of the 52 Super Bowls (including this year) have been indoors.

There has been rain at 20 of 51 Super Bowls.

There has been snow at two Super Bowls.

There has been an ice storm at one Super Bowl.

This year, in what may be a Super Bowl first, there will also be an asteroid (2002 AJ129) passing the Earth just before kick off.

From Philly to MN: Your Daily Super Bowl Travel Forecast



