Candle May Have Sparked Fire that Led to Retirement Home Evacuations
Candle May Have Sparked Fire that Led to Retirement Home Evacuations

Published at 9:49 PM EST on Dec 15, 2017 | Updated at 12:42 AM EST on Dec 16, 2017

    Firefighters responded to the smoky fire at Dunwoody Village Friday night.

    Some residents at a retirement home in Delaware County were evacuated during a smoky fire Friday night, authorities said.

    Fire officials are still investigating, but said the fire may have been caused by a candle.

    The fire broke out in Dunwoody Village at 3500 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square. It began in one of the property's "country house cottages," fire officials said.

    The fire was contained to that unit, but other residents had to be evacuated due to heavy smoke. The evacuated residents were taken to another part of the property.

    No one was injured. The fire was brought under control by 9:50 p.m.

