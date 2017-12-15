Some residents at a retirement home in Delaware County were evacuated during a smoky fire Friday night, authorities said.

Fire officials are still investigating, but said the fire may have been caused by a candle.

The fire broke out in Dunwoody Village at 3500 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square. It began in one of the property's "country house cottages," fire officials said.

The fire was contained to that unit, but other residents had to be evacuated due to heavy smoke. The evacuated residents were taken to another part of the property.

No one was injured. The fire was brought under control by 9:50 p.m.