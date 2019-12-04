Driver Strikes Woman and 6 Parked Vehicles in Brewerytown

A driver struck a woman and several parked vehicles in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood Wednesday night.

The driver somehow lost control and struck a woman walking along 27th Street and Girard Avenue as well as at least six parked vehicles. The woman was taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed her condition but said she is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.