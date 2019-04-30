Husband Shot in Face While Driving Home From Dinner

A husband was shot minutes after wrapping up dinner with his wife Monday night. The couple was driving up Route 1 when the man exited near Broad Street and was shot.

A man driving home after having dinner with his wife was shot in the face after he exited a busy Philadelphia highway overnight.

Police rushed to North Broad and St. Luke streets, just off U.S. Route 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway) in the Hunting Park neighborhood after 11 p.m. Monday after receiving multiple 911 calls.

“It’s an unusual spot for someone to be shot while operating a vehicle,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The officers found a 28-year-old man lying next to his Chevrolet Malibu, its driver’s side window shot out, on the side of the street, Small said. The man appeared to have been shot in the face, the bullet lodging in his throat.

A witness said the man, who was not identified, was somehow talking as he helped police officer load the man into a patrol car. Officers rushed the bleeding man to a nearby hospital where doctors performed surgery on him, Small said.

The man’s 27-year-old wife pulled up moments after the shooting, investigators said. It appears the couple had earlier eaten dinner along City Avenue and he was following her home when they got separated, police said.

“We don’t know if the shooter was on foot or was shooting from another vehicle,” Small said.

Police hoped that surveillance video in the area would help them track down the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.