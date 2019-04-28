A driver reversed down a street and ditched his or her car after fatally striking a woman in West Philadelphia Sunday morning.

First responders arrived near the intersection of Aspen and 49th streets around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported that the woman had been hit, the Philadelphia Police Department said. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver had apparently reversed down Aspen street and struck about five other vehicles before hitting the woman, police said. The driver, and perhaps one or more passengers, then left the car behind and ran away from the scene.

The suspect vehicle, a white Infinity sedan, was left perpendicular to the roadway and appeared to have damage to the front passenger side.

Police cordoned off the area as they continued their investigation.