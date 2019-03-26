Members of the string band visited the scene of yesterday's deadly crash that killed two of their members and another person. Loved ones are still trying to make sense of what happened. Police have charged the driver of the other vehicle with vehicular manslaughter.

What to Know Keith Campbell, 29, was charged in a triple vehicular homicide along Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia.

The violent crash claimed the lives of Mummers Joseph Ferry and Dennis Palandro along with Ferry's fiancée Kelly Wiseley.

Campbell is facing 3rd-degree murder charges for driving recklessly and showing "extreme negligence."

The man accused of slamming head-on into an SUV in South Philadelphia, killing three people and injuring another, now faces 3rd-degree murder charges for the January 2019 crash.

Keith Campbell, whose 30th birthday is this weekend, was previously charged with three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

Prosecutors introduced the new charges "because of the extreme recklessness that [Campbell] showed in the speed in which he was driving, as well as the lengthy pursuit by police," Ben Waxman of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.

He is being held at a correctional facility in Northeast Philadelphia.

Suspect Accused of Killing 3 in Crash Left Rambling Note

Philadelphia police say Keith Campbell likely stabbed himself then slammed his sedan into an SUV in South Philly, killing three people heading to a diner after the Mummers Parade. Investigators found a "strange" note and bloody knife inside Campbell's wrecked car. (Published Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019)

Prosecutors said Campbell caused the Jan. 2 2019 crash along Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia that killed 36-year-old Joseph Ferry; his 35-year-old fiancée, Kelly Wiseley; and 31-year-old friend Dennis Palandro. Palandro's 30-year-old wife suffered serious injuries.

Both Ferry and Palandro were members of the South Philadelphia String Band. The group had just taken the second place prize in the annual Mummers Parade. The couples were heading to have a meal at the Oregon Diner at the time of the crash.

Earlier in the day, Delaware police pursued Campbell through New Castle County after observing his white Audi traveling recklessly down two highways.

Police tried to pull him over around 1:12 a.m., but he kept driving. His driving became more erratic as the luxury car traveled west and onto northbound Interstate 95, police said.

Authorities eventually called off the pursuit near Christiana Mall to prevent a crash.

Thirty-miles away in Philadelphia, at around 1:45 a.m., Campbell's car drifted into the opposite lane along Packer Avenue near South 7th Street and directly into an Acura SUV, police said.

Learning More About Suspect in Deadly Post-Mummers Parade Crash

Investigators discoverd a bloody knife along with a rambling note they say was left by the driver of a sedan who slammed into an SUV, killing three people and injuring another. The people in the car were headed to the Oregon diner after the Mummers parade. (Published Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019)

Campbell had 15 to 20 stab wounds in his chest and torso when the crash happened. Investigators believe the wounds were self-inflicted. A knife and note — described by police to have rambling statements — were found in the car.

After his arraignment, Campbell underwent a mental health evaluation but was deemed competent to proceed, according to court records. He is next expected to return to court May 21.